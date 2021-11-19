2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Coronavirus Physical Damage Claims

By Shane Dilworth & Christopher Cole (November 19, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Friday appeared perplexed as to how the alleged presence of the coronavirus at a Tae Kwon Do studio could cause covered physical damage under a property insurance policy, in the first appeal to address claims that the virus was on a policyholder's property. The three-judge panel was curious about how damage allegedly caused to Kim-Chee LLC's Buffalo, New York, studio by the coronavirus differed from a substance such as asbestos, which must be physically removed and remediated from a property. The studio is trying to upend a lower court's decision that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. isn't...

