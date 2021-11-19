Movie Producer Owes SEC $5M For Pot Investment Scheme

By Jack Queen (November 19, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Hollywood producer must cough up more than $5 million to federal securities regulators for allegedly fleecing investors in a failed cannabis venture, while his business partner must pay nearly $700,000, a California federal court has ruled. Producer Guy Griffithe and his partner, Robert Russell, previously settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the pair ran a Ponzi-like scheme that bilked investors out of $4.85 million. Both separately contested the monetary penalties sought by the SEC, but U.S. District Judge David O. Carter granted only Russel a reprieve in a Thursday order. The SEC's request for $1.2 million...

