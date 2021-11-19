King & Spalding Trial 1st In SDNY's Vaxxed-Juror Initiative

By Pete Brush (November 19, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- An effort by the Southern District of New York to hold trials using only jurors vaccinated against COVID-19 wrapped a successful first week Friday as a fired King & Spalding associate tangled with his former employer in a courtroom setting that approached pre-pandemic normalcy. As plaintiff David Joffe wrestled with the Atlanta-based BigLaw firm of roughly 1,100-lawyers over his claim that he was unlawfully fired in 2016 for reporting an ethics issue, district officials were monitoring what they hope will be the first of many trials held with masked, vaccinated jurors. The eight-person civil jury is the first in the Southern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS