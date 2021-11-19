Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Accuses SEC Of Defaming Client In Insider Trading Case

By Khorri Atkinson (November 19, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- An insider trading defendant's attorney rebuked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in court Friday over a press release touting a recent settlement in the case, saying the SEC's announcement could potentially influence jurors hearing allegations against his client, who wasn't part of the settlement.

Sher Cummings & Ellis partner Mark Cummings, an attorney for Christopher Clark, a mortgage broker facing charges of insider trading of stock in IT consultant CEB Inc., called into question the potential prejudicial effect of the SEC's Oct. 18 public statement announcing a final consent judgment against William Wright, CEB's former corporate controller.

The SEC charged both men with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!