Sanctions Possible Over Missing Covid Relief Money In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (November 19, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge presiding over the Eagle Hospitality Group Chapter 11 case said late Friday that he is weighing whether jail time might be needed to compel two men to give a full accounting of COVID-19 relief money intended for the floating Queen Mary Hotel that they allegedly diverted. During an in-person hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he had already issued a judgment against Howard Wu and Taylor Woods — executives of debtor affiliate Urban Commons LLC — for their roles in obtaining a $2.4 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program without proper authority and...

