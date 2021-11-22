Apple Tells Justices It Has Standing In Qualcomm Patent Fight

By Tiffany Hu (November 22, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Apple is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether it has standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that upheld two Qualcomm patents based on Apple's ongoing obligations to pay royalties under an earlier licensing deal between the companies. Apple said in a certiorari petition docketed Nov. 17 that the Federal Circuit in April wrongly rejected Apple's arguments that it had standing to appeal the PTAB's decisions upholding Qualcomm's patents due to Apple's ongoing obligations to pay royalties to Qualcomm under a six-year licensing deal as part of the companies' settlement in 2019. Apple had argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS