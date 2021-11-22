Medical Service Co. Hit With $27M Verdict Over Amputated Leg

By Jonathan Capriel (November 22, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal jury has awarded nearly $27.8 million to a plastic surgeon who lost his leg due to an injury sustained while zip lining in Mexico, finding Assist America Inc. liable because the global emergency medical service company refused to evacuate him to the United States. The Friday verdict said the company acted negligently and breached a contract it made with Dr. Richard H. Tholen. Specifically, the company promises that if one of its members is injured in a place where "adequate medical facilities" are not locally available, it would use "whatever mode of transport" needed to take that person...

