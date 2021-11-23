Tolkien Estate Blocks 'JRR Token' Cryptocurrency

By Richard Crump (November 23, 2021, 1:02 AM GMT) -- A U.S. cryptocurrency developer has been blocked from operating a "Lord of the Rings"-themed digital token after legal action was brought by the family and estate of J.R.R. Tolkien, the legal body which manages the property of the English author said on Tuesday. The Tolkien Estate said it had reached a settlement at the World Intellectual Property Organization Arbitration and Mediation Center with Matthew Jensen, a Florida-based developer of a new digital currency called "JRR Token." The product was launched in August under the tagline "The One Token That Rules Them All." According to the settlement, the developer promised to cease...

