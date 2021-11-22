Authentic Brands Valued At $12.7B In Deal With PE Firms

By Benjamin Horney (November 22, 2021, 9:14 AM EST) -- Private equity firms CVC and HPS have agreed to buy significant equity stakes in Latham-advised Authentic Brands Group, owner of brands like Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and Reebok, in a transaction carrying an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion. The agreement features CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners buying into Authentic Brands Group, which is already backed by the likes of BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, its largest shareholder, as well as other private equity firms and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, according to a statement. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital is the largest Authentic Brands shareholder. The exact size of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS