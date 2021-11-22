Zoom Looks To Exit DACA Recipient's Discrimination Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 22, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. has urged a Washington federal court to toss a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient's claims that his job application was rejected because of his citizenship status, arguing that his DACA status should not be conflated with citizenship status. Royer Ramirez Ruiz had accused Zoom of discrimination when the videoconferencing software company decided not to hire him for an open machine learning operations role after he was pushed to disclose his status as a DACA recipient on a call with a recruiter. But Zoom shot back in a Friday filing, saying Ruiz's suit fails to recognize the...

