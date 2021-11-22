Similac Formula Not Comparable To Breast Milk, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (November 22, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois consumer has claimed in federal court that Abbott Laboratories unlawfully touts the Similac Pro-Advance baby formula as its "closest formula to breast milk" even though the product lacks sufficient data and components to support that claim. Plaintiff Sarah Conner claimed Saturday that the label on Abbott Laboratories Inc.'s pro-advance formula violates Illinois' consumer fraud laws by using half-truths, insufficient research and other misrepresentations to trick consumers into believing its product offers immunity and developmental benefits at levels close to breast milk, which the World Health Organization has deemed the "gold standard" for infant feeding. The company's misrepresentations are unlawful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS