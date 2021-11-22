Justices Won't Hear Challenge To Mass. Secret-Recording Ban

By Brian Dowling (November 22, 2021, 10:23 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a suit by conservative activist group Project Veritas challenging Massachusetts' sweeping ban on secret audio recordings. The order keeps in place a First Circuit finding last year that the public can secretly record police even though the state statute bars all surreptitious recordings. Project Veritas argued in its high court petition that the appeals court should have gone farther by throwing out the entire law on constitutional grounds. Boston-area district attorney Rachael Rollins, whom President Joe Biden has tapped to become Massachusetts' next U.S. attorney, had urged the justices not to reconsider the First Circuit panel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS