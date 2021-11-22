Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Doc Says Exposing Hospital's 'Patient Dumping' Led To Firing

By Morgan Conley (November 22, 2021, 2:34 PM EST) -- The former director of a small Georgia hospital's emergency department has told a federal court that he lost his position after blowing the whistle on the alleged transferring or discharging of certain patients based on their "actual or perceived inability to pay."

Dr. Rick Nulph on Friday sued Houston Healthcare System Inc., the operator of Perry Hospital in central Georgia. Nulph alleges in his Georgia federal court complaint that he was removed from his position as the director of the emergency department, as well as a physician in the department, in May after he formally accused the hospital of violating federal...

