Justices Won't Review If Using Fake SSN Is 'Moral Turpitude'

By Jennifer Doherty (November 22, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- A Mexican woman facing removal for using a fake Social Security number lost her case Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her arguments for why the offense shouldn't disqualify her from receiving deportation relief. Maricruz Zavala appealed to the high court — which does not provide explanations when it declines to proceed with a case — from the Eighth Circuit, where a three-judge panel declined to review her appeal in March, saying it was bound by precedent. "In Guardado-Garcia v. Holder … this court held that a conviction under [Title 42 U.S.C.] Section 408(a)(7)(B) is a crime involving moral...

