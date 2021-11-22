IBEW Local Nabs Win Over Arbitration Award Challenge

By Emily Brill (November 22, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge sided Monday with an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local in a suit challenging the union's arbitration win against a New Jersey cable manufacturer over how the company dispenses vacation time to workers who take family leave. U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy shot down the Okonite Co.'s argument that arbitration wasn't a proper venue to resolve the dispute and ruled that the arbitrator's decision made sense. Okonite had claimed the issue wasn't arbitrable because "no employee had at any time been affected, adversely or otherwise," by the company's interpretation of the vacation time policy laid out...

