Fla. Can't Block Federal Health Care Staff Vaccine Mandate

By Carolina Bolado (November 22, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Saturday denied the state of Florida its bid to block an interim final rule of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all covered health care staff after finding that the state has not shown it will suffer irreparable harm if the rule is implemented. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers said Florida has not shown that it will suffer imminent harm if the rule requiring vaccinations for all employees working in Medicare- or Medicaid-participating facilities is implemented. The affidavits that the state submitted in support of its motion include estimates from agency...

