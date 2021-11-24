NJ Firm Reaches Quick Deal On Ex-Clerk's Bias Claims

By Nick Muscavage (November 24, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Livingston, New Jersey-based law firm Braff Harris Sukoneck & Maloof LLC has settled a suit over allegations of discrimination on race and disability from a former clerk who claims he was fired by text after enduring racial slurs and a refusal to accommodate his disability. Dwayne Andrews filed the federal employment discrimination lawsuit on Nov. 21. His nine-count lawsuit names the firm as a defendant as well as the owner and managing equity partner Brian C. Harris, partner Keith Harris and the firm's litigation supervisor, Janice Rothenberger. Brian Harris told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that "the matter settled amicably" and that...

