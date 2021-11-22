5 Suits Demand Docs On Activision Blizzard Harassment

By Jeff Montgomery (November 22, 2021, 2:41 PM EST) -- Five Activision Blizzard Inc. stockholders have sued the gaming giant in Delaware's Chancery Court for access to documents on allegations that the company's board and senior managers fostered "a toxic corporate culture" that tolerated harassment and discrimination against women. Three individual stockholders and two pension funds filed the suits under seal late Friday and Saturday, with Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP identified as counsel for all five stockholders. Other firm and counsel information was not immediately available. Although the complaints were sealed, exhibits included with the filings detailed the focus of earlier document demands submitted directly to the company as...

