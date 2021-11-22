NJ Resumes Evictions For Residential Foreclosures

By Nick Muscavage (November 22, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey judiciary made public Monday that evictions in residential foreclosures will resume in the state after nearly two years of a moratorium preventing tenants from being removed from their properties in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The judiciary in its notice said that residential foreclosure trials have continued throughout the pandemic, but the courts have withheld post-judgment actions, including the issuance of writs of possession, which allow sheriff's departments to remove individuals from foreclosed properties. Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of New Jersey's courts, wrote in the notice that the judiciary "recognizes that there are federal and...

