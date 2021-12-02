Squire Patton Hires Africa Disputes Pro From Curtis

By Silvia Martelli (December 2, 2021, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Squire Patton Boggs has hired an Africa projects and disputes specialist from Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle in London in a move to strengthen its international dispute resolution practice. Timi Balogun has extensive experience in dispute resolution and international arbitration, the firm said. He has represented African governments, state entities and national oil and gas companies in numerous high-profile disputes. "Balogun's experience in complex international dispute resolution, particularly representing states and state-owned entities, makes him a significant addition to our London team and to our market-leading practice globally," Stephen Anway, global co-leader of the practice, said. The new recruit, who joined...

