Treasury Blacklists Alleged ISIS-K Money Man In Afghanistan

By Grace Dixon (November 22, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday blacklisted a man who allegedly helped secure funds for the Islamic State's Afghanistan offshoot, accusing him of running a Turkish money transfer business to finance the group known as Islamic State Khorasan Province. Ismatullah Khalozai faces sanctions levied by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control over allegations that he helped fund human trafficking networks and facilitated the transport of fighters from abroad to escalate tensions in Afghanistan. "The Biden administration is committed to rooting out terrorist financing networks around the world," Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS