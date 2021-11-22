Judge Rejects Probe Of Asbestos Votes In Mallinckrodt Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (November 22, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday denied a call for a probe into votes cast for the Mallinckrodt Chapter 11 plan by parties with asbestos claims against the drugmaker, saying the company had met the legal standard for checking the validity of the ballots. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey delivered a virtual bench ruling rejecting arguments by a group with antitrust claims against Mallinckrodt that an examiner is needed in part because an attorney representing asbestos claimants in this case was found to have submitted an invalid ballot in the Imerys Talc America bankruptcy last month, saying there are significant differences...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS