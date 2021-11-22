Shoppers Hit Del Monte With Suit Over Salt In Green Beans

By Mike Curley (November 22, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A proposed class of shoppers is suing Del Monte Foods Inc. in Illinois federal court, alleging that the salt included in its canned Farmhouse Cut Green Beans makes its claim of having "no preservatives" false and misleading. In a complaint filed Friday, the class, led by named plaintiff Jaymee Fleming, told the court that consumers are increasingly looking for foods without any preservatives, and that Del Monte charges a premium for its green beans by claiming that they have no preservatives. The cans also advertise that they are canned "With Natural Sea Salt," Fleming said, telling the court that salt is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS