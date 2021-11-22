Poppy Seed Stroke Coverage Suit Belongs In NJ, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (November 22, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit's coverage dispute with a nut company over a lawsuit alleging unwashed poppy seeds caused a woman's strokes should remain in the Garden State, the insurer told a New Jersey federal court. Ohio Security Insurance Co. filed a brief Friday opposing the nut company's motion to dismiss the insurer's case on jurisdictional grounds, arguing its case should proceed because the underlying action was lodged in New Jersey state court. "It is reasonable for an insured who demands insurance coverage for the defense of a suit in New Jersey to then expect that a declaratory judgment action will be filed in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS