Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illumina's Bid For $25M Over DNA Tech Patents Goes To Jury

By Hannah Albarazi (November 22, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Illumina urged a California federal jury during closing arguments Monday to find that its Chinese rival BGI Genomics and its subsidiaries owe $25.4 million for willfully infringing Illumina patents on DNA sequencing technology, while BGI lawyers asked jurors to invalidate the patents as obvious.

Counsel for DNA sequencing company BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. urged the jury to invalidate as obvious five of Illumina's patents, a verdict that could result in BGI being allowed to sell its gene sequencer technology in the U.S.

BGI's attorney, David Bilsker of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, told the jury Monday that Illumina,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!