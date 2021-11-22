NY Hospital Gets Win Affirmed In Suit Over Rare Disorder

By Jonathan Capriel (November 22, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court in a split decision ended a lawsuit seeking to hold a hospital and the University of Rochester liable for the allegedly untimely diagnosis of a woman's Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder, saying the plaintiffs' expert neurologist submitted a medical opinion "unencumbered by any trace of facts or data." Four of the five justices on Friday affirmed the trial court's award of summary judgment to Rochester General Hospital, Rochester Regional Health and the university, dismissing medical malpractice claims brought against them by Karen Simko and her husband Thomas Simko. The couple accused the defendants of deviating...

