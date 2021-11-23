Burrito Chain Eyes 11th Circ. Appeal Of Virus Coverage Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 23, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A dispute between Orlando, Florida-based Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC and Zurich American Insurance Co. over coverage for pandemic-related losses appears to be headed to the Eleventh Circuit after a Florida federal court entered a judgment for the insurer and closed the case. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron entered a judgment on Zurich's motion for a judgment on the pleadings Monday after the parties agreed that the motion involved identical arguments to those already addressed when the court tossed a counterclaim from Tavistock — owner of the Freebirds World Burrito chain in Texas and a collection of upscale restaurants across the...

