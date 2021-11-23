Insurer Says Credit Union's Suit Uses Confidential Disclosures

By Shawn Rice (November 23, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- New York Marine and General Insurance Co. told a federal court to toss a Missouri-based federally chartered credit union's coverage suit over a proposed class settlement for defamation claims, arguing the suit is entirely based on improperly divulged disclosures during mediation. Alltru Federal Credit Union wants coverage for a proposed $4.75 million settlement of consumer allegations that the credit union published defamatory information with inaccurate credit reports on auto loans. But New York Marine said Monday the coverage suit is based on improperly disclosed confidential talks. The insurer argues Alltru "seeks a purely advisory opinion" as the credit union wants redress...

