Ex-Coaches Sue Washington Nationals Over Vaccine Mandate

By Amanda Ottaway (November 22, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Two former minor league pitching coaches for the Washington Nationals accused the baseball franchise of religious discrimination in Washington, D.C., federal court Monday, saying they were unlawfully fired for requesting religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Two former Washington Nationals coaches argue that the organization didn't show it would suffer an "undue hardship" if they didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Lawrence Pardo and Bradly Holman, who worked as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator for the Nats, respectively, are bringing their suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Pardo, who is described in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS