3rd Circ. Upholds $50M Award To Vik-Controlled Company

By Leslie Pappas (November 22, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank AG lost another battle in a long-running fight to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it says it is owed by interests of Norwegian billionaire investor Alexander Vik when the Third Circuit upheld a lower-court ruling in favor of what the bank alleges is a Vik-controlled shell company. In the ruling published Monday, the three-judge panel upheld a roughly $50 million arbitration award in favor of Panama-based company CPR Management SA against Devon Park Bioventures LP, a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage biotechnology companies, and its general partner, Devon Park Associates LP. The Third Circuit ruling affirmed...

