Pipe Co. Highlights Deadline Double Standard In Duty Review

By Jennifer Doherty (November 22, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- An Emirati pipe importer sued the government Monday, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce multiplied duties on its goods by a factor of nine for missing a deadline by two hours in a review the agency postponed six months. Abu Dhabi-based Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes Ind. LLC is challenging Commerce's decision to apply a penalty rate to its latest revision of anti-dumping duties on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from the United Arab Emirates. Ajmal told the U.S. Court of International Trade that it participated fully in the duty investigation in 2016 and every administrative review since. According...

