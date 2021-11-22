Fired King & Spalding Atty's $52M Damages Theory Off Table

By Pete Brush (November 22, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge told a former King & Spalding LLP associate Monday that his wrongful firing case is barely strong enough to go to a jury for deliberations, dismissed his damages expert and called his $52 million recovery theory "unrealistic." Plaintiff David Joffe's effort to stick his former employer with a huge liability tab for firing him in late 2016 took on water as the second week of trial got underway before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. Out of the presence of an eight-person civil jury, Judge Caproni denied King & Spalding's motion for judgment as a matter of...

