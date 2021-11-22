H-1B Applicants Slam 3rd USCIS Registration Lottery

By Mike LaSusa (November 22, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Hundreds of H-1B applicants slammed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday for opening a third round of a lottery for H-1B specialty occupation visa applications, saying the agency had previously told a D.C. federal court another lottery wouldn't be necessary. More than 500 H-1B applicants said the third lottery contradicts what the government told the court earlier in their lawsuit challenging a 2019 policy change that required companies to sign up for a lottery if they want to obtain an H-1B visa, which allows foreign professionals with bachelor's degrees or higher to work in the U.S. and provides them a path...

