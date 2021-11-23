Financial Co. Sues For Coverage In Investment Advising Case

By Eli Flesch (November 23, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Centaurus Financial is owed coverage from an Intact Insurance unit for claims it provided poor advisory services, the investment services company told a California federal court, saying the insurer had wrongly denied all coverage. Centaurus said Monday that the Homeland Insurance Co. of New York breached its policies when it denied coverage for claims related to professional wrongdoing. Such claims were covered by the professional liability policies Homeland issued to Centaurus, the financial adviser argued. The policy covered claims of wrongdoing related to brokerage services, investment management services and due-diligence services, Centaurus said. The company also said it was covered for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS