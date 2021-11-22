Sanofi Unit To Pay $180M In Disease Treatment Patent Fight

By Caroline Simson (November 22, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A U.S. subsidiary of the French multinational pharmaceutical corporation Sanofi SA has agreed to pay $180 million to resolve a dispute with a Taiwanese company over patents aimed at treating a rare neuromuscular disease, ending ongoing arbitrations over royalties. International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. announced on Nov. 11 that Sanofi's Genzyme Corp. agreed to make the payment and end arbitrations it had initiated before the American Arbitration Association in 2019 and 2020. "Genzyme agreed to pay the company and its subsidiaries $180 million as a compromise of the amount in dispute and the parties will jointly dismiss the AAA arbitrations in...

