Amgen Takes Antibody Patents Invalidation To Supreme Court

By Dani Kass (November 23, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- Amgen Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the Federal Circuit's invalidation of two patents covering its cholesterol medication Repatha, saying the circuit court's ruling "invades" the role of a jury and misunderstands enablement standards. The Federal Circuit had thrown out Amgen's jury win in a patent suit against Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in February and invalidated claims of the company's antibody-based patents, saying they were too expansive to define the bounds of the invention. Now, in a Nov. 18 Supreme Court petition docketed Monday, Amgen says that ruling "defies more than a century of this court's precedents" and...

