Air Canada To Pay $2M To End DOT's COVID-19 Refund Action

By Linda Chiem (November 22, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- Air Canada has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a U.S. Department of Transportation enforcement action accusing the carrier of failing to properly refund thousands of consumers for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. DOT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection said Monday that Air Canada will pay $2 million to the U.S. Treasury, while another $2.5 million would be "credited to Air Canada" in consideration of some of the refunds it's already provided to passengers who bought a nonrefundable ticket for a flight to or from the U.S. that the passenger ultimately decided...

