GoDaddy Says Data Breach Exposed 1.2M Users' Passwords

By Allison Grande (November 22, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc. revealed Monday that roughly 1.2 million users of its platform for building and managing WordPress sites had their email addresses exposed when a hacker used a compromised password to breach the system. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, GoDaddy disclosed that it discovered "suspicious activity" in its Managed WordPress hosting environment on Nov. 17. After immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm, the company has determined that an "unauthorized third party" used a compromised password to gain a foothold into the "provisioning system...

