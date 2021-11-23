Senate GOP Lawmakers Float Supply Chain Congestion Bill

By James Arkin (November 23, 2021, 2:30 PM EST) -- A group of Senate Republicans unveiled new legislation last week aimed at easing supply chain issues by establishing new studies for standardizing documents and data, making permanent a commercial driver's license waiver and requiring a collection of public data on dwell time for shipping equipment. The FREIGHT Act, or the Facilitating Relief for Efficient Intermodal Gateways to Handle Transportation Act, is an effort to fix short-term supply chain issues and boost transportation networks in the long term, the senators said in a release announcing the legislation. Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation,...

