Philly Firm Says Ex-Associate Poached Cases, $8M Settlement

By James Boyle (November 23, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Philadelphia personal injury firm Joseph L. Messa Jr. & Associates PC says it is owed a portion of an $8 million settlement after one of its former associates poached clients when he left for another firm. A complaint filed last week in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas claims attorney Michael J. O'Neill secretly solicited two clients represented by Messa & Associates to come with him as he jumped over to Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law PC, where he was named partner. One of those clients, the wife of a man killed in a 2017 hit-and-run, reached a settlement with the parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS