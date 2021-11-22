Mass. Vets Home Operators Avoid Charges Over Virus Deaths

By Brian Dowling (November 22, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed what state prosecutors had called the nation's first criminal case against nursing home operators related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling there was insufficient evidence tying deaths at a veterans facility to decisions by top officials. Hampden County Superior Court Justice Edward J. McDonough Jr. dismissed all charges against Bennett Walsh, former superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, and David Clinton, the home's former medical director, citing a lack of evidence that veterans actually contracted the coronavirus or suffered neglect due to a decision in March 2020 to merge two dementia units. "The five named...

