Justice Department Reaches Settlement With Parkland Victims

By Hailey Konnath (November 22, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday told a Florida federal court that it had reached a deal with the survivors and family members of victims of the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, with news reports pegging the settlement figure at approximately $130 million. The settlement resolves a consolidated Federal Tort Claims Act suit brought by 40 individuals who claimed that the FBI failed to follow up on tips received about the shooter prior to the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Neither a statement from attorneys representing the families nor the joint settlement notice filed with...

