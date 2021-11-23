Allergan Investors' Attys Claim $30.9M Of Price-Fixing Deal

By Nadia Dreid (November 23, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- The attorneys who secured a $130 million settlement for Allergan investors who sued the pharmaceutical company over allegations that it participated in a generic drug price-fixing scheme will walk away with nearly $31 million for their trouble, according to a new court filing. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey awarded $30.9 million in fees — which amounts to 23.8% of the settlement fund — to the investors' attorneys on Monday, though the order gave no details about exactly how the funds would be split among the three firms representing the class....

