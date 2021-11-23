Seattle Orchestra Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Suit

By Eli Flesch (November 23, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- The Seattle Symphony Orchestra asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its suit for coverage of its pandemic losses, saying the loss of use of its properties constituted the kind of direct physical loss required for coverage under its Hartford policy. The symphony said Tuesday that a Washington federal court failed to recognize an established principle of state law holding that the "deprivation of the use" of a property can qualify a policyholder for coverage under an "all-risk" policy. The appeal marks one of the latest Washington state policyholders to appeal its pandemic coverage suit after U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein...

