Amazon, Apple Fined €200M By Italian Antitrust Watchdog

By Najiyya Budaly (November 23, 2021, 11:35 AM GMT) -- Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday that it has fined technology heavyweights Amazon and Apple a combined €200 million ($225 million) for an anti-competitive agreement that prevented the sale of Apple and Beats products. The Italian authority has handed a penalty of €135 million ($152 million) to Apple and fined Amazon a total of €68.7 million for setting up an anti-competitive agreement. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said an investigation, which concluded on Nov. 16, had found that Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. set up a restrictive agreement that prevented some legitimate resellers of genuine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS