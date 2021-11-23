Beverly Hills Polo TM Owner Appeals Arbitration Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 23, 2021, 8:25 PM GMT) -- A company that owns the "Beverly Hills Polo Club" trademarks in the U.K. and European Union urged an appellate panel Tuesday to overturn a decision holding that it has to arbitrate infringement claims due to a decades-old agreement in California that it wasn't a party to. Lifestyle Equities, a company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, said an English court judge wrongly stayed its infringement case against U.S. company Santa Barbara Polo Club and others, finding it was contractually obligated to arbitrate the dispute in California. Counsel for the Dutch company, Thomas St Quintin of Hogarth Chambers, argued that his...

