PE Firms Lob More Than €1.7B Go-Private Bid At Aareal Bank

By Benjamin Horney (November 23, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- U.S. private equity firms Advent International and Centerbridge Partners have offered to buy Germany's Aareal Bank at a valuation of more than €1.7 billion, and the target is recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction, the companies said Tuesday. The go-private proposal for Aareal Bank AG comes from an entity called Atlantic BidCo GmbH, which is led by Advent International Corp. and Centerbridge Partners LP and features additional co-investors, according to separate statements from both sides. The Aareal Bank management board and supervisory board, advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP, respectively, have signaled unanimous...

