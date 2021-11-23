TC Energy Officially Kicks Off $15B Trade Claim Against US

By Morgan Conley (November 23, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- TC Energy made good on its threat to initiate a $15 billion arbitration against the U.S. for yanking a cross-border permit for the company's now-canceled Keystone XL pipeline by submitting a formal request for arbitration Monday. The Canadian energy company said in a statement Monday that it filed a formal legacy claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement's investor-state arbitration provision over President Joe Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL permit on his first day in office. The move is the next step in the NAFTA claim process initiated by the company in July. "As a public company, TC Energy...

