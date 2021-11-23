Georgia Justices Revive Case Against Municipal Court Clerks

By Rosie Manins (November 23, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court revived a woman's case against two Atlanta municipal court clerks Tuesday, ruling a trial court judge wrongly decided of her own accord the staffers had quasi-judicial immunity when they hadn't raised that as a defense. The justices sent Gai Spann's suit, alleging clerks Rashida Davis and Kyra Dixon failed to withdraw an arrest warrant, back to the trial court that dismissed it in May 2019. They said the trial judge, Fulton County State Court Judge Susan E. Edlein, erred by raising sua sponte the quasi-judicial immunity defense in granting the clerks' motion to dismiss the case on...

