Ga. Justices Says State Official Can't Waive Bar Requirement

By Jack Rodgers (November 23, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- An attorney working in state government couldn't waive Georgia's bar exam requirements and failed to mount a timely appeal to an earlier rejection of her request, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The court found that Megan Kate Andrews, who works as the Director of Government Relations with Georgia's Department of Public Health, failed to appeal her rejection from the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners within 30 days as required. That rejection came after she applied in February to be admitted as an attorney in Georgia. When the Board of Bar Examiners denied Andrews' request in March, it found she hadn't...

